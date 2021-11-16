What to look for in Lowe's Q3 2022 Earnings?
- Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.34 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.94B (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Last quarter, the stock beat expectations with comparable sales decreased 1.6% vs. consensus of -1.9%.
- Last month, Home Depot, Lowe's downgraded at Loop Capital on supply chain challenges.
- Contributor comments on the stock: 'Supply Shortages Risks Don't Stop Me From Buying Lowe's Stock'
