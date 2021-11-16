What to look for in Lowe's Q3 2022 Earnings?

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

  • Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.34 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.94B (-1.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, LOW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 5 downward.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.