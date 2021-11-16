Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect

  • Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (vs. $0.01 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $665.6M (+47.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, SQM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • The stock has dropped 1.20% following Q2 earnings release on Aug.19 despite reporting stronger than expected Q2 earnings and revenues.
  • Q2 lithium sales volumes surged more than 90%, while average lithium prices rose nearly 20% Q/Q, as sales contracts signed last year expire and a higher percentage of sales are invoiced based on the current pricing scenario.
  • "The company says global demand for lithium is rising at a faster pace than previously thought, forecasting global demand for lithium could increase more than 40% this year, translating into sales volume of more than 95K metric tons, up from its 85K-ton guidance three months ago.
  • A tightening global market should help average prices continue to rise in H2."
  • YTD the company's shares have gained more than 33% in value.
  • The SA Quant rating on SQM is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
  • SQM is the world's second largest lithium producer and plans to increase its capacity 3.7x by 2025, faster than any other miner. Malcolm Geddes writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
  • Recent article by SA contributor Bill Gunderson says, "I'm very bullish on SQM, with a five-year price target of $132 for the stock. We currently hold SQM in both our Dividend & Growth and Premier Growth portfolios."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.