Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Nov. 16, 2021 12:19 PM ETSociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (vs. $0.01 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $665.6M (+47.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SQM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- The stock has dropped 1.20% following Q2 earnings release on Aug.19 despite reporting stronger than expected Q2 earnings and revenues.
- Q2 lithium sales volumes surged more than 90%, while average lithium prices rose nearly 20% Q/Q, as sales contracts signed last year expire and a higher percentage of sales are invoiced based on the current pricing scenario.
- "The company says global demand for lithium is rising at a faster pace than previously thought, forecasting global demand for lithium could increase more than 40% this year, translating into sales volume of more than 95K metric tons, up from its 85K-ton guidance three months ago.
- A tightening global market should help average prices continue to rise in H2."
- YTD the company's shares have gained more than 33% in value.
- The SA Quant rating on SQM is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
- SQM is the world's second largest lithium producer and plans to increase its capacity 3.7x by 2025, faster than any other miner. Malcolm Geddes writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
- Recent article by SA contributor Bill Gunderson says, "I'm very bullish on SQM, with a five-year price target of $132 for the stock. We currently hold SQM in both our Dividend & Growth and Premier Growth portfolios."