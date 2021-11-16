AMMO moves reverse despite ammunition led earnings beat, guidance boost

Nov. 16, 2021 12:29 PM ETAMMO, Inc. (POWW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • AMMO (POWW -4.7%) is down despite reporting beat on both lines in its FQ2 earnings results.
  • Revenue of $61M (+407.9% Y/Y) beats consensus by $6M.
  • Marketplace revenue was $16.8M; Ammunition sales was $40.2M, compared to $8.7M in 2Q21.
  • Gross profit margin was 43.0% compared to 10.7% a year ago, driven by strong growth in ammunition along with incremental revenue from the company's marketplace segment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $24M compared to a adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4M.
  • Backlog of over $185M.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.01.
  • Raises Outlook: The company now expects its FY 2022 revenue to $250M, up from prior guidance of $210M vs. consensus of $219.75M. Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to $80M from $70M.
