Helmerich & Payne Q4 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Nov. 16, 2021 12:34 PM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.51 (+31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $350.08M (+68.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- The stock has dropped 3% the day after Q3 earnings release on Jul.28.
- "Helmerich & Payne's fiscal third-quarter results were not what I call stellar, but I did not notice any red flags that could have compromised the company's near future......I recommend accumulating HP below $27," writes Marketplace contributor Fun Trading on Seeking Alpha.
- YTD the company's shares have gained more than 41% in value.
- The SA Quant rating on HP is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
- In early Sep, HP formed alliance with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to invest $100M in IPO.
- Last month, research firm Canalys said HP's share of the worldwide PC market fell by almost 6% from the same period a year ago.