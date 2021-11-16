Target Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 16, 2021 12:41 PM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.80 (+0.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.56B (+8.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company has been on earnings beat spree with over the last 2 years, TGT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • The company reported 8.9% comparable sales growth in Q2.
  • Evercore said Target (TGT) should see worse margin pressures (year-over-year) than Walmart, "but consensus knows it" and Target might have a better day.
  • Earlier, Walmart and Target are top retail picks at BofA off their ability to avoid supply chain disruption.
  • SA Authors rating is Neutral on the stock while Wall Street is Bullish and Quant Very Bullish on Target.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.