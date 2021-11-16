Target Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2021
- Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.80 (+0.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.56B (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company has been on earnings beat spree with over the last 2 years, TGT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- The company reported 8.9% comparable sales growth in Q2.
- Evercore said Target (TGT) should see worse margin pressures (year-over-year) than Walmart, "but consensus knows it" and Target might have a better day.
- Earlier, Walmart and Target are top retail picks at BofA off their ability to avoid supply chain disruption.
- SA Authors rating is Neutral on the stock while Wall Street is Bullish and Quant Very Bullish on Target.