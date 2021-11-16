Volkswagen halts some EV production due to supply chain issues

Nov. 16, 2021

Volkswagen Seeks Strong Access To Electric Market With ID.3 And ID.4 Cars

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

  • Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) has been forced halt electric vehicle production for a week at two German factories due to supply chain issues.
  • The short production stop may impact the VW ID.3, VW ID.4, Audi Q4 e-tron, and Cupra Born electric models.
  • Volkswagen was giving preference to EV production amid the industry-wide semiconductor shortage, according to German media reports.
  • Shares of Volkswagen are up 0.15% in Frankfurt trading but the stock was actually passed today on a market cap comparison by Rivian.
