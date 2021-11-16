Will Baidu Q3 show strength post sluggish Q2 demand?
Nov. 16, 2021 12:47 PM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU)MTCH, TWTR, SNAPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA5 Comments
- Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.03 (-32.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5B (+20.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BIDU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.
- Recently, company picked new CFO from TAL Education Group.
- Also read: 'Baidu seen getting thumbs down from China on JOYY Live deal--report' and about new deal with China Gas.
- Q2 showed sluggish demand, but stronger search and feed business, AI business, including AI cloud, autonomous driving and smart assistant.
- Recent Bullish comments on the stock: 'Baidu Stock: The Hidden AI Opportunity' and 'Baidu: A Great Regulatory Play To Beat The Market'
- Last one year price performance against its peers:
- Looking at their recent quarterly performance: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) fell after downside outlook; Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) gained with a jump in Q3 ad revenues; Snap (NYSE:SNAP) nosedived due to revenue miss.
- Read about: Standout stocks that broke their earnings streaks this week