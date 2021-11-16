Will Baidu Q3 show strength post sluggish Q2 demand?

Baidu Headquarters

V2images/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.03 (-32.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5B (+20.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BIDU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.

