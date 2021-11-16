Victoria’s Secret FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Nov. 16, 2021 12:50 PM ETVictoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 vs. $1.71 in the last quarter and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B vs. $1.61B in the last quarter.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • The stock has dropped 4% the day after Q2 earnings release on Aug.18.
  • In Q2 the company posted EPS of $1.71, beats by $0.13, and released guidance that was worse than expected.
  • "The company expects Q3 2021 sales growth in the mid- to high-single digits from last year's mark of $1.35B, compared to consensus of $1.52B, and EPS of $0.60 to $0.70, lower than consensus of $0.97."
  • Peers news: Walmart had a strong showing for its latest quarter, sending shares higher by about 1.5% before the opening bell. The company's profit beat expectations on revenue that climbed about 4% from last year to reach $140.5B.
  • Beachbody Company posted a loss for the quarter and reported a 17% drop in revenue, as customers turned away from at-home fitness options.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.