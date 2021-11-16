Victoria’s Secret FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Nov. 16, 2021 12:50 PM ETVictoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 vs. $1.71 in the last quarter and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B vs. $1.61B in the last quarter.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- The stock has dropped 4% the day after Q2 earnings release on Aug.18.
- In Q2 the company posted EPS of $1.71, beats by $0.13, and released guidance that was worse than expected.
- "The company expects Q3 2021 sales growth in the mid- to high-single digits from last year's mark of $1.35B, compared to consensus of $1.52B, and EPS of $0.60 to $0.70, lower than consensus of $0.97."
- Peers news: Walmart had a strong showing for its latest quarter, sending shares higher by about 1.5% before the opening bell. The company's profit beat expectations on revenue that climbed about 4% from last year to reach $140.5B.
- Beachbody Company posted a loss for the quarter and reported a 17% drop in revenue, as customers turned away from at-home fitness options.