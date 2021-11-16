BioSig higher after announcing study on AI-based solutions for cardiac procedures
Nov. 16, 2021 1:00 PM ETBioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of BioSig Technologies (BSGM +10.4%) have exceeded a three-month high after the company announced its plans to conduct a feasibility study to develop AI-driven algorithms for atrial fibrillation ablation procedures.
- Conducted in partnership with The Technion Research & Development Foundation Ltd., an Israeli academic institution focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), the study is designed to use the ECG signals generated from the company’s PURE EP(tm) System.
- PURE EP(tm) is an FDA-cleared device with signal processing technology to enhance the cardiac electrophysiology.
- The program is led by Asst. Prof. Joachim Behar, Technion’s Head of the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Laboratory (AIMLab).
- “Our clinical work provides us with vast volumes of smaller, often undetectable cardiac signals that hold additional diagnostic information, and we are thrilled to partner with Prof. Behar and his Technion team to take our AI work to the next level,” CEO of BioSig, Kenneth L. Londoner stated.
- Early this month, BioSig (NASDAQ:BSGM) announced that by mid-October, it had exceeded the previously issued procedural target for PURE EP(tm) System.