DouYu International trades lower post Q3 results
Nov. 16, 2021 1:03 PM ETDOYUBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- DouYu International (DOYU -7.2%) plunges as the Co. misses Q3 revenues by $5.23M, Live streaming and Advertising & other revenues decreased to RMB2.21B and RMB137.5M, respectively.
- Gross profit was RMB278.5M, margin was 11.9%, and the decrease was primarily due to the decline in revenues exceeding the decrement of revenue sharing fees and content costs.
- Average mobile MAUs increased by 3.9% to 61.9M from 59.6M in the same period of 2020.
- Quarterly average paying user count in the third quarter of 2021 was 7.2M, compared with 7.9M in the same period of 2020.
- As of Sept. 30, 2021, the Co. had cash and equivalents, restricted cash, short-term and long-term bank deposits of RMB7,078M compared with RMB7,622M as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- On Aug. 30, 2021, the Co. had authorized a share repurchase program under which the Co. may repurchase up to $100M of its ordinary shares in the form of ADSs.
- The Co. expects to utilize existing funds to make repurchases under this program. As of Sept. 30, 2021, the Co. had repurchased an aggregate of US$4.3M worth of its ADSs under this program.
- "Two key factors drove our continued Y/Y growth. First, we continue to benefit from the broadcasts of several large-scale eSports tournaments such as the LTL Summer 2021 and secondly, we deepen our collaboration with TopGear game developers, while also increasing our investments in the new game content." said Lingling Kong.
- Previously: DouYu International misses on revenue (Nov. 16)