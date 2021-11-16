Retail sales jumped in spite of inflation and because of it
Nov. 16, 2021 1:54 PM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- October retail sales came in nearly double expectations, given further support to forecasts for a strong economic rebound for the end the year.
- It also continues to demonstrate how inflation is the biggest headwind.
- People are shopping. Retail sales rose 1.7% last month, topping forecasts of 0.9%. The retail control group, a more refined version of core sales that goes into GDP calculations, rose 1.6%, support forecasts for Q4 growth north of 6%.
- "As always, remember that most consumption is services rather than goods, but the rising trends in airline passenger numbers, hotel occupancy and restaurant demand in recent weeks all point to broad strength in spending," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macro, writes. "We expect a blockbuster holiday season as people make up for lost time and begin to run down some of the $2.5T in accumulated excess savings since the pandemic began."
- Real retail sales. Judging these numbers as most other retail sales reports have been judged, this is good news indicating a strong consumer that is shopping despite worries about inflation (which are soaring according to sentiment measures).
- Retail sales are measured in dollars, not items, though, so a significant part of the 1.7% jump is because prices rose.
- Subtracting the October CPI headline rise of 0.9% from that jump and it's a 0.8% rise for real retail sales, still strong.
- Real retail sales rose at an annual rate of 6.7% in October, which is about even with the three prior months, but still well above the pre-COVID average, tweets Eric Basmajian of EPB Research. (Chart from EPB below.)
- Prices influencing behavior. "An interesting insight on consumer psyche: inflation is getting in consumers heads," Wells Fargo economists Tim Quinlan and Shannon Seery write. "If price gains outstrip spending increases, that implies a volume decline."
- "For example, gasoline sales rose 3.9%, though the fact that motor fuel prices were up 6.1% suggests that consumers may be starting to combine trips or otherwise limit their driving."
- "Spending at restaurants was flat, which is surprising given that consumer prices for food away from home rose by the most since 1981 in October (prices +0.8% month-over-month)," they add. "Consumers are still going out to eat, but perhaps some diners are moving down the price curve from upscale full-service dining experiences toward more humble fast-casual options."
- More pressure on Fed. "Today’s report suggests GDP is on track to grow 6% in 4Q versus the Covid depressed 2% figure for 3Q and with inflation set to average around 6.5% in the current quarter the calls for a swifter end to QE will undoubtedly grow," ING Chief International Economist James Knightley writes.
- "Currently we are forecasting two Federal Reserve interest rate rises in the second half of 2022, but unless supply chains and labor shortages ease rapidly we are going to have to soon consider changing that to three."
- The bond market initially agreed, with the yield curve flattening as 5-year Treasury yields, closely tied to the fed funds rates, climbed more than 10-years. But rates are now little changed.
- Wells Fargo cut its 2022 growth targets due to inflation, but still sees only one rate hike next year.