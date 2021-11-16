Credit card metrics, loan growth tread path to 'normalization' in October
Nov. 16, 2021
- Credit card banks' net charge-off and delinquency rates creep up in October, but still remain near low levels as most consumers didn't run up credit card debt during the pandemic.
- "Normalization continues (albeit slowly)," Jefferies analyst John Hecht said in a note to clients.
- Summing it up: "DQs [delinquencies] have started the migration but in a measured pace amongst high quality segments; ending loan balances have risen sequentially despite payment rates remaining elevated," Hecht said.
- While rising credit card balances typically indicate consumers' confidence, consumer sentiment is another story. They're clearly worried about inflation, even as the economy continues to grow, with the University of Michigan November Consumer Sentiment gauge falling to its lowest level in a decade.
- Wolfe Research's Bill Carcache says loan balances at Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS), Capital One (NYSE:COF), Discover (NYSE:DFS), and Synchrony — the credit card issuers that he covers — have risen for the sixth straight month, but payment rates remain elevated.
- "To the extent payment rates remain elevated for longer, we would also expect the pace of credit normalization to be slower, with lower NCOs (net charge-offs) serving as a source of upside to EPS and capital return," Carcache writes in a note.
|2021
|Company
|Ticker
|Type
|Oct.
|Sept.
|Aug.
|3-month average
|Capital One
|COF
|delinquency
|2.06%
|1.93%
|1.79%
|1.93%
|charge-off
|1.04%
|1.09%
|1.54%
|1.22%
|American Express
|AXP
|delinquency
|0.70%
|0.70%
|0.60%
|0.67%
|charge-off
|0.60%
|0.40%
|0.60%
|0.53%
|JPMorgan
|JPM
|delinquency
|0.65%
|0.64%
|0.62%
|0.64%
|charge-off
|1.00%
|0.94%
|1.25%
|1.06%
|Synchrony
|SYF
|delinquency
|2.50%
|2.40%
|2.30%
|2.40%
|adjusted charge-off
|2.20%
|1.90%
|2.40%
|2.17%
|Discover
|DFS
|delinquency
|1.55%
|1.48%
|1.42%
|1.48%
|charge-off
|1.40%
|1.48%
|1.73%
|1.54%
|Alliance Data Systems
|ADS
|delinquency
|3.90%
|3.80%
|3.60%
|3.77%
|charge-off
|4.10%
|3.50%
|4.00%
|3.87%
|Citigroup
|C
|delinquency
|0.79%
|0.80%
|0.80%
|0.80%
|charge-off
|1.00%
|1.21%
|1.62%
|1.28%
|Bank of America
|BAC
|delinquency
|0.93%
|0.90%
|0.90%
|0.91%
|charge-off
|1.15%
|1.29%
|1.45%
|1.30%
|Avg. delinquency
|1.64%
|1.60%
|1.52%
|1.58%
|Avg. charge-off
|1.56%
|1.48%
|1.84%
|1.62%
- Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove notes that credit card loans as of Nov. 3, 2021 have increased 5.1% Y/Y, rebounding from a 10.5% Y/Y drop at Nov. 4, 2020.
- "Lending activity is clearly stronger, and this is beneficial for the banks. However, the gains to this point are still not enough to drive earnings in 2022 higher than 2021," Bove writes in a note to clients.
- In related reports, October retail sales rose more than expected and quickened from September's pace.
- Looking at market reactions, credit card names are mostly in the red in Tuesday's session — Synchrony Financial (SYF -0.7%), Discover (DFS -0.1%) rise, American Express (AXP -1.0%), Capital One <COF>, and Alliance Data Systems (ADS -2.3%).
- For the megabanks, with much broader operations than just credit card portfolios, only Bank of America (BAC +0.3%) manages a gain, while JPMorgan (JPM -0.6%) and Citigroup (C -0.9%) dip.
- The rise in retail sales may be helping card networks Mastercard (MA +2.2%) and Visa (V +1.1%).
