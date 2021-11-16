JOYY Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2021 5:35 PM ETJOYY Inc. (YY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-103.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $621.52M (-32.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.