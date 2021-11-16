Copart FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2021 5:35 PM ETCopart, Inc. (CPRT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+26.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $741.12M (+25.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPRT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.