Third Point adds Alight, exits Uber, boost SentinelOne, cuts Intel: 13F

Nov. 16, 2021 1:32 PM ETALIT, ATVI, CF, SOFI, UBER, JD, PTON, S, AES, INTC, PSFE, UPSTBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Third Point reports $18.3B of fund portfolio as on 30th Sept, 2021.
  • Third Point initiated new positions in 13 stocks. Notable adds include Alight (NYSE:ALIT) with 17M shares, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) 2M shares and CF Industries (NYSE:CF) 1M shares
  • Fund exited 26 positions during the quarter. Notable exits include SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) with 28.9M shares, Uber (NYSE:UBER) 8.35M shares, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) 2.9M shares, Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) 0.6M.
  • Among other notable holdings, Third Point boosted its stakes in SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to 26.7M from 25.4M shares, The AES (NYSE:AES) to 3.75M shares from 2.75M shares.
  • It trimmed its stakes in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to 9M from 14M shares Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) to 39.7M from 41.5M shares and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to 12.4M from 13.4M shares.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.