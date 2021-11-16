Third Point adds Alight, exits Uber, boost SentinelOne, cuts Intel: 13F
- Third Point reports $18.3B of fund portfolio as on 30th Sept, 2021.
- Third Point initiated new positions in 13 stocks. Notable adds include Alight (NYSE:ALIT) with 17M shares, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) 2M shares and CF Industries (NYSE:CF) 1M shares
- Fund exited 26 positions during the quarter. Notable exits include SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) with 28.9M shares, Uber (NYSE:UBER) 8.35M shares, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) 2.9M shares, Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) 0.6M.
- Among other notable holdings, Third Point boosted its stakes in SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to 26.7M from 25.4M shares, The AES (NYSE:AES) to 3.75M shares from 2.75M shares.
- It trimmed its stakes in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to 9M from 14M shares Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) to 39.7M from 41.5M shares and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to 12.4M from 13.4M shares.