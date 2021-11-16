ZTO Express Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2021 5:35 PM ETZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (+21.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZTO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.