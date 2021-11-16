Is Cisco poised for a strong Q1 performance?

Nov. 16, 2021 1:32 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments

Cisco Announces Quarterly Earnings

  • Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.99B (+8.9% Y/Y).
  • Cisco closed fiscal 2021 with a strong finish, with the highest product order growth in a decade. It reported an upbeat guidance, expecting to begin the year with 7.5% to 9.5% growth in Q1 revenues.
  • The global chip shortage will remain a headwind for the company, with CEO Charles Robbins expecting to "start to see improvement" in the second half of 2022.
  • Baird's survey of Cisco partners for Q1 also suggests another quarter of strong product orders but a lack of immediate revenue upside given the current supply chain constraints.
  • In its first Investor Day in four years, held in September, Cisco promised 5% to 7% CAGR revenue growth over its next four fiscal years and a shift in revenue stream towards software and recurring revenue.

CSCO guidance

  • Analysts mostly came through with price target increases and Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to Outperform from Neutral following the event.
  • More recent SA contributor analyses have been bullish of Cisco too, with one noting that the company's growth story is expected to resume in earnest in fiscal 2022.

CSCO

  • Over the last 2 years, CSCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 2 downward.
