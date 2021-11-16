Globus Medical potential purchase of NuVasive unlikely, analyst says
Nov. 16, 2021 1:51 PM ETNuVasive, Inc. (NUVA), GMEDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- A Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) potential acquisition of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) appears unlikely and would be surprising as the risk reward for GMED seems unfavorable, according to a BofA analyst.
- Globus Medical (GMED) and NuVasive have very different corporate cultures and and spine deals have a "tough" track record of integrations, according to BofA analyst Craig Bijou. A potential purchase would be a shift away from GMED's strategy of acquiring early stage technology and developing it in house.
- "We also do not think that adding a slower growth, lower margin business to gain scale would be a good use of GMED’s nearly $1B in cash," Bijou wrote. He has an underperform rating and $55 price target on GMED.
- Bijou highlights that track record of large spine deals has been "poor" with recent deals (JNJ/Synthes, ZBH/LDR, SYK/KTWO) causing "major integration headache."
- NuVasive rose 0.5% after jumping almost 5% yesterday, while Globus Medical gained 0.6% after dropping 4% yesterday.
