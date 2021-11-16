Globus Medical potential purchase of NuVasive unlikely, analyst says

Nov. 16, 2021

  • A Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) potential acquisition of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) appears unlikely and would be surprising as the risk reward for GMED seems unfavorable, according to a BofA analyst.
  • Globus Medical (GMED) and NuVasive have very different corporate cultures and and spine deals have a "tough" track record of integrations, according to BofA analyst Craig Bijou. A potential purchase would be a shift away from GMED's strategy of acquiring early stage technology and developing it in house.
  • "We also do not think that adding a slower growth, lower margin business to gain scale would be a good use of GMED’s nearly $1B in cash," Bijou wrote. He has an underperform rating and $55 price target on GMED.
  • Bijou highlights that track record of large spine deals has been "poor" with recent deals (JNJ/Synthes, ZBH/LDR, SYK/KTWO) causing "major integration headache."
  • NuVasive rose 0.5% after jumping almost 5% yesterday, while Globus Medical gained 0.6% after dropping 4% yesterday.
  • Yesterday, Globus Medical potential deal for NuVasive unlikely to happen, Piper Sandler analyst says.
