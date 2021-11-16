Macau chief executive gives limited details on gaming license in policy address, analyst says
Nov. 16, 2021 2:27 PM ETMelco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO), LVS, MGM, WYNNSJMHF, GXYEFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The chief executive of Macau provided no new information on the gaming license rebid process in a policy address at the Legislative Assembly, according to a UBS analyst.
- The Macau head said that the license process is on a "healthy direction, and not meant to make life difficult for the operators," UBS analyst Angus Chan wrote in a note.
- UBS sees the comments as "directionally positive," though it's not likely to give the market much conviction that the license outcome will be a "benign one."
- The Macau head also told a press briefing that if the rebid proceed needs additional time the government will use a license extension option, Chan added.
- The Macau comments come as all six gaming concessions in Macau are up for renewal in 2022. While extensions are largely anticipated as Macau reworks gaming rules for the region, the regulatory backdrop is layering in another level of risk for a sector already looking to recover from the pandemic.
- The operators in Macau include Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Melco resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), SJ Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF) and Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF).
- Recall in September, Macau casino stocks slump on anxiety over heightened government supervision.