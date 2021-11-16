GrubMarket is said to be targeting IPO next year
Nov. 16, 2021 3:01 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- GrubMarket, a platform that sources local food directly from producers and delivers it directly to businesses and consumers, is said to be interviewing bankers for an IPO next year.
- Tiger-backed Grubmarket is talking to several banks about a U.S. listing in the second half of 2022 that may value the startup at $4B, according to a Bloomberg report.
- San Francisco-based GrubMarket announced earlier today it raised $145M in a heavily Series E funding round from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Liberty Street Funds, Japan Post Capital, Walleye Capital, Celtic House Asia Partners, INP Capital, Pegasus Tech Ventures, RIVC and Gaingels. The round values GrubMarket at over $1 billion.
