Activision Blizzard is moving quickly to defend its CEO after an explosive report that he knew for years about sexual-misconduct incidents at the company and failed to disclose some to the board - and employees are agitating for more action.
- The company told the WSJ: “Mr. Kotick would not have been informed of every report of misconduct at every Activision Blizzard company, nor would he reasonably be expected to have been updated on all personnel issues.”
- In a more pointed response to the story's publication, the company said "Instances of sexual misconduct that were brought to his attention were acted upon ... The WSJ ignores important changes underway to make this the industry’s most welcoming and inclusive workplace and it fails to account for the efforts of thousands of employees who work hard every day to live up to their – and our - values. The constant desire to be better has always set this company apart. Which is why, at Mr. Kotick’s direction, we have made significant improvements, including a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate conduct."
- The board-disclosure issue is central to the story, and the board of directors has issued its own release: “The Activision Blizzard Board remains committed to the goal of making Activision Blizzard the most welcoming and inclusive company in the industry. Under Bobby Kotick's leadership the Company is already implementing industry leading changes including a zero tolerance harassment policy, a dedication to achieving significant increases to the percentages of women and non-binary people in our workforce and significant internal and external investments to accelerate opportunities for diverse talent.
- "The Board remains confident in Bobby Kotick's leadership, commitment and ability to achieve these goals," it continues.
- Meanwhile, a number of employees have begun walking out today following the report; one employee estimates current participation in the walkout at 200 workers, and they're demanding that Kotick be replaced as CEO.
- That's the second walkout by workers this year; after California's labor lawsuit against the company, employees stopped work in late July.
- A Wall Street Journal report today based on interviews and internal documents says Kotick didn't inform the board about everything he knew about incidents, including rape allegations, even after regulators started probing in 2018.