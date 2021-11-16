Hyzon Motors feels a string from short-selling firm again
Nov. 16, 2021 3:15 PM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Hyzon Motors (HYZN -2.7%) is under attack again from Iceberg Research.
- The short-selling firm says Hyzon's Q3 tally of two truck sales raises questions on the guidance for 85 sales in 2021 and the use of HongYun Automotive as a potential buyer.
- "Hyzon is incentivised to keep the HongYun charade alive till the lock-up for 170m shares expires on 17 January next year, in our view. Its guidance shows HongYun is essential for 2022 sales as well. Hyzon has forecast 600-700 vehicle deliveries in 2022, of which HongYun would be responsible for 400 (~60%) under the MoU signed on 9 September."
- HYZN has some support on Wall Street with Colliers Securities, JPMorgan and Wedbush Securities all down with Buy ratings. George Soros' firm was also buyer in Q3.