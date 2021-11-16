Peter Boockvar: Bitcoin investors and gold bugs are 'soulmates'
Nov. 16, 2021 3:28 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)IAU, BITOBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at the Bleakley Advisory Group, described investors attracted to Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and those interested in gold as "soulmates" because both groups have similar philosophies about inflation and currencies.
- "They believe in a stable currency. They believe in a sound money. They tend to be more anti-central bank. So there is a lot of commonality in the beliefs of Bitcoin and gold," he told CNBC on Tuesday.
- Boockvar clarified that he does not expect Bitcoin to replace gold as a go-to inflation hedge in the near future. Rather, he believes the two asset classes can complement each other.
- Specifically, the Bleakley CIO does not believe that Bitcoin's rising popularity will pose a near-term existential threat to gold as an investment choice.
- "Something that's been around for 5,000 years is not going to be just replaced like that by something that's been around for 13 years," he said.
- Commenting on Federal Reserve policy, Boockvar called for the central bank to immediately end its asset-purchase plan, rather than go through the process of slowly tapering it.
- He argued that the Fed has become overly concerned about maintaining demand at the expense of inflation.
- "You can't have a healthy economy and maximum employment unless you have stable prices," he contended.
- To compare the performance of gold versus Bitcoin (BTC-USD), you can use the iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU) as a proxy for the price of gold and the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) as a tracker for the cryptocurrency.
- Since BITO hit the market in the second half of October, it has underperformed the S&P 500. The ETF is down 2.5% since Oct. 19, compared to a nearly 4% gain in the S&P.
- Meanwhile, IAU has advanced more than 5% over that time: