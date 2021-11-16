Why is Norwegian Cruise Line stock down today?
Nov. 16, 2021 3:27 PM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) trades lower after the cruise line operator commenced a registered direct offering of shares to certain note holders of one of its subsidiaries.
- The company plans to use the funds from the offering for general corporate purposes.
- Shares of NCLH are down 7.43% on volume of over 36M. The 52-week trading range for NCLH is $19.94 to $34.49.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant rating on NCLH flipped to Neutral from Bearish in late September.