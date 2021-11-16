DaVita slips to an eight-month low after investor event

  • The shares of DaVita (DVA -4.6%) have reached an eight-month low after the company held its virtual Capital Markets Day.
  • At the event, the management projected its adjusted earnings to record at 8 – 14% of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in 2021 – 2025, assuming the mid-point of the estimates.
  • However, Wall Street analysts estimate its 2025 earnings per share to reach $14.38, implying ~14.6% in CAGR over the period.
  • Recently, DaVita (NYSE:DVA) shares indicated a major Bearish signal after a long-term outperformance following a Bullish indicator in 2019.
  • The healthcare provider focused on kidney dialysis services fell after its third-quarter earnings for 2021 in reaction to updated guidance that lagged the consensus. Currently, only one Wall Street analyst has issued a Bullish rating on the stock.
