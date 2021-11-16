Barbecue-grille maker Traeger’s stock price fizzles 16% to a post-IPO low (update)
Nov. 16, 2021 3:58 PM ETTraeger, Inc. (COOK)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Popular barbecue-grille maker Traeger (NYSE:COOK) cooled down by nearly 20% intraday to a post-IPO low Tuesday after the company missed analyst expectations for Q3 GAAP earnings per share.
- COOK sank as much as 19.5% to a $15.85 record intraday low, although shares later partly recovered to close at $16.57, falling 15.9% to ring up the stock's worst finish since its July IPO.
Traeger (COOK) sank after reporting after the bell on Monday that it beat analyst estimates for Q3 revenues, but missed on GAAP earnings per share.
COOK, which makes high-end grilles that can cost as much as $2,000, went public to great acclaim this summer amid the consumer focus on home goods during the worldwide COVID lockdowns.
The company’s initial public offering priced at $18 a share, topping its expected $15-$17/share range. The stock then soared more than 30% intraday in its first trading session.
However, COOK has since stumbled following supply-chain concerns and the company’s mixed Q2 and Q3 results.
You can read CEO Jeremy Andrus’ full Q3 earnings-call remarks here.