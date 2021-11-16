Peloton Interactive soars after capital raise overhang cleared
Nov. 16, 2021 4:33 PM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) ended the day up 15.50% after the company raised new capital.
- Baird analyst Jonathan Komp says the capital raised removes a significant near-term overhang that seemed to have pressured sentiment since FQ1 earnings call.
- Komp lines up PTON as a fresh pick and keeps an Outperform tag on the stock on the view that shares have hit a bottom.
- Other analysts have also mentioned the capital raise as an overhang, with the total amount an unknown until today.
