Robinhood names Harvard Business School professor to board

Nov. 16, 2021 4:52 PM ETHOODBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments

  • Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) names Frances Frei, a Harvard Business School professor, to its board as of Nov. 15.
  • Additionally, Jan Hammer of Index Ventures, will resign from the board, effective Dec. 31, to focus on investing in early-stage companies.
  • Frei is a professor of technology and operations who investigates how leaders create conditions for organizations and individuals to excel by designing for excellence in strategy, operations, and culture.
  • In October, Robinhood (HOOD) named Peleton marketing executive Dara Treseder to its board.
