Northern Oil to buy Permian Basin assets in $406M deal
Nov. 16, 2021 4:57 PM ETNorthern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) -3.4% post-market after agreeing to acquire non-operated oil and gas properties in the Delaware and Midland basins from Veritas Energy for $406.5M in cash plus ~1.9M warrants with a $28.30/share strike price.
- To help fund the deal, Northern launches a public offering of 10M common shares - 9.5K shares offered by the company and 500K shares offered by Cresta Investments and Cresta Greenwood - with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M shares.
- The company expects average production from the assets of more than 10.5K boe/day in 2022 (~60% oil).
- Northern says the assets include 31.7 net producing wells, 5.6 net wells in process, 4.0 AFE'd or permitted net wells and 40.8 risked net future development locations.
- Given the strong cash flows from the assets, Northern says it plans to request the board for a 50% increase in the quarterly dividend for Q1 2022 to $0.12/share from $0.08.
- Last week, Northern raised its dividend to $0.08/share from $0.045 previously.