BRP Group to acquire all outstanding equity interests of Construction Risk Partners

Nov. 16, 2021 5:07 PM ETBRP Group, Inc. (BRP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), has agreed to acquire all the outstanding equity interests of Construction Risk Partners (CRP).
  • The transaction is expected to close on or around December 1, 2021.
  • CRP is a specialty construction brokerage firm based in Branchburg, New Jersey. The business generates annual revenues of ~$32.6M.
  • The acquisition represents BRP Group's seventh "Top 100" Partnership since the beginning of Q420 and will help establish the group's national construction risk management platform.
