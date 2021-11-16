BRP Group to acquire all outstanding equity interests of Construction Risk Partners
Nov. 16, 2021 5:07 PM ETBRP Group, Inc. (BRP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), has agreed to acquire all the outstanding equity interests of Construction Risk Partners (CRP).
- The transaction is expected to close on or around December 1, 2021.
- CRP is a specialty construction brokerage firm based in Branchburg, New Jersey. The business generates annual revenues of ~$32.6M.
- The acquisition represents BRP Group's seventh "Top 100" Partnership since the beginning of Q420 and will help establish the group's national construction risk management platform.