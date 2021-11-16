Heavy rains in B.C. disrupt Teck, Enbridge operations
Nov. 16, 2021 5:55 PM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)ENBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) says its logistics chain between west coast terminals and operations in British Columbia has been temporarily disrupted on heavy rain and flooding.
- Teck says production at its operations has not yet been impacted, but any potential effect on Q4 sales will depend on the duration of the logistics chain disruption.
- Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says it temporarily shut one of the two pipelines comprising its B.C. Westcoast natural gas pipeline as a precaution due to the heavy flooding.
- The pipeline usually delivers 1.5B-1.8B cf/day of gas to the B.C. lower mainland and the U.S. Pacific Northwest.
