Heavy rains in B.C. disrupt Teck, Enbridge operations

Nov. 16, 2021

Train loaded with export black coal rounding a curve

BeyondImages/iStock via Getty Images

  • Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) says its logistics chain between west coast terminals and operations in British Columbia has been temporarily disrupted on heavy rain and flooding.
  • Teck says production at its operations has not yet been impacted, but any potential effect on Q4 sales will depend on the duration of the logistics chain disruption.
  • Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says it temporarily shut one of the two pipelines comprising its B.C. Westcoast natural gas pipeline as a precaution due to the heavy flooding.
  • The pipeline usually delivers 1.5B-1.8B cf/day of gas to the B.C. lower mainland and the U.S. Pacific Northwest.
