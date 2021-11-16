Hot Stocks: Home retailers rally; PLBY rises on earnings; TALK, CMP fall; KZR clinical data
Nov. 16, 2021
- On a day that saw the release of better-than-expected retail sales and modest gains on Wall Street, a very specific part of the retailing sector moved into the spotlight on Tuesday. Bolstered by strong earnings from Home Depot, shopping outlets focused on housing products rallied.
- Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) and Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) all pushed higher.
- Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was another notable gainer on the session. Encouraging clinical trial data for an experimental lupus therapy sent shares higher by nearly 40%.
- Elsewhere, PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY), the owner of the Playboy brand and a one-time high-flying SPAC, posted another of the day's standout gains. The stock expanded its value by nearly a third in the wake of a well-received quarterly report.
- Earnings news had the opposite impact on Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK). Disappointing quarterly results and the departure of a couple of key executives sparked a massive sell-off.
- Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) also plunged, falling by more than 20% in the wake of quarterly results and a slashed dividend.
Sector In Focus
- Strong earnings from Home Depot sparked gains in other home-related retailers. Direct competitor Lowe's (LOW) advanced about 4% on the session to reach a new 52-week high.
- LOW is scheduled to release its quarterly results before the opening bell on Wednesday.
- Williams-Sonoma (WSM) also benefited from the HD updraft, jumping about 4.5% on the session. The stock also set a fresh 52-week high.
- Elsewhere in the sector, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) rose by 4.5% as well. Sherwin-Williams (SHW) climbed nearly 2%, while Kirkland's (KIRK) advanced 1%.
- Before the opening bell, Home Depot released better-than-expected earnings. The home improvement retailer reported quarterly revenue that expanded nearly 10% from last year to reach $36.8B. This topped analysts' projections by $2B.
Standout Gainer
- Earnings news gave a lift to Playboy parent company PLBY Group (PLBY). The stock rallied about 32% on the session.
- On the surface, the company, which generally makes its money from licensing the Playboy brand, reported mixed results. The bottom line missed projections, with a loss that was wider than what analysts had projected.
- However, investors focused on stronger-than-expected revenues, which rose 67% from last year.
- PLBY gained $9.80 on Tuesday to close at $40.83. The advance accelerated an upswing that began in mid-October.
- The stock, which came public via a SPAC deal in February, reached a 52-week high of $63.04 in May. The stock lost ground from there, falling back below $21 by mid-August.
- With Tuesday's rally, PLBY reached its highest level since the first half of June.
Standout Loser
- Talkspace (TALK) plunged 36% after the company released disappointing quarterly results and announced the departure of two key executives, including its CEO.
- The mobile therapy provider revealed that CEO Oren Frank has stepped down, with Chairman Douglas Braunstein taking over as interim chief executive. At the same time, co-founder Roni Frank, who served as the firm's head of clinical services, is also no longer with the company.
- For its quarterly results, TALK recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $20.8M, much wider than the $2M posted in the same period last year. Revenue rose 23% to $26.4M, but the figure was below management expectations.
- The news sparked several downgrades from Wall Street analysts, including Citi and SVB Leerink.
- TALK declined $1.23 to finish at $2.16. Shares also set an intraday 52-week low of $2.02.
Notable New High
- Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) jumped to a new high after strong clinical trial data sparked a nearly 38% rally in the company's shares.
- KZR revealed that interim data showed that its KZR-616 product demonstrated clinical benefit in a Phase 2 trial in lupus patients. Top-line results from the study are due out in Q2 2022.
- KZR closed at $11.59, rising $3.18 on the session. The stock finished off an intraday 52-week high of $12.46 set earlier in the day.
- Tuesday's rally added to gains posted in the previous couple of sessions, taking the stock further off a two-month low set in the middle of next week.
Notable New Low
- Compass Minerals (CMP) reported a massive loss for its latest quarter and slashed its dividend. The news sent the stock reeling by nearly 21%, driving it to a new 52-week low.
- The producer of salt and plant nutrients reported a net loss of $56M, compared to a profit of $4.3M recorded in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA dropped from last year, falling to $32.7M compared to $43.4M in 2020.
- The deterioration of the bottom line came despite revenue that rose more than 21% from last year.
- At the same time, the company revealed that it was cutting its quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share. This was down about 80% from its previous rate of $0.72 per share.
- CMP dropped $14.96 to close at $57.01. Shares also touched an intraday 52-week low of $54.76.
- Shares have seen choppy trading in 2021. Tuesday's slide reversed gains posted since late September, taking the stock below support and to levels last seen in September 2020.
