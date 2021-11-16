Blue Prism gets $1.6B takeover offer from SS&C, reviewing earlier Vista offer

Nov. 16, 2021 2:19 PM ETSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC), BPRMFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Blue Prism (OTCPK:BPRMF +7.4%) says it received a preliminary takeover approach from SS&C Technologies (SSNC -0.3%) that values the company at £1.16B ($1.56B), topping an earlier agreed offer from Vista Funds.
  • The SS&C proposal is 1,200 pence per share owned compared with Vista's offer of 1,125 pence that was agreed in September.
  • While Blue Prism's directors are not withdrawing their backing for Vista's bid, they plan to examine the new offer.
  • Hawk Ridge Capital, another Blue Prism shareholder, also has said it is dissatisfied with Vista's price.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Karreta Advisors said in September that Blue Prism is an "attractive asset for private equity."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.