Blue Prism gets $1.6B takeover offer from SS&C, reviewing earlier Vista offer
Nov. 16, 2021 2:19 PM ETSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC), BPRMFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Blue Prism (OTCPK:BPRMF +7.4%) says it received a preliminary takeover approach from SS&C Technologies (SSNC -0.3%) that values the company at £1.16B ($1.56B), topping an earlier agreed offer from Vista Funds.
- The SS&C proposal is 1,200 pence per share owned compared with Vista's offer of 1,125 pence that was agreed in September.
- While Blue Prism's directors are not withdrawing their backing for Vista's bid, they plan to examine the new offer.
- Hawk Ridge Capital, another Blue Prism shareholder, also has said it is dissatisfied with Vista's price.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Karreta Advisors said in September that Blue Prism is an "attractive asset for private equity."