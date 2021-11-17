Janus Henderson urged to make board changes by activist Trian
Nov. 16, 2021 11:21 PM ETJanus Henderson Group plc (JHG)IVZBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Activist Trian Fund Management is proposing some board changes at Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) as part of year-long engagement with the company.
- Trian is an active discussions with JHG management and has proposed changes to the composition of the board, including the addition of independent directors, according to a 13D/A filing. Trian now owns 26.3M JHG shares, or a 15.43% stake
- Trian first reported a position in the asset manager last October, accumulating a 9.9% stake and advocating for the company to explore certain strategic combinations. Nelson Peltz's Trian also reported a similar stake in asset manager Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) around the same time and the WSJ reported that Peltz likely wanted the two firms to combine.
- Last November, Invesco added Peltz and two others to its board.