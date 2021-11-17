Janus Henderson urged to make board changes by activist Trian

Simon Wiesenthal Center Honors Rupert Murdoch

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Activist Trian Fund Management is proposing some board changes at Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) as part of year-long engagement with the company.
  • Trian is an active discussions with JHG management and has proposed changes to the composition of the board, including the addition of independent directors, according to a 13D/A filing. Trian now owns 26.3M JHG shares, or a 15.43% stake
  • Trian first reported a position in the asset manager last October, accumulating a 9.9% stake and advocating for the company to explore certain strategic combinations. Nelson Peltz's Trian also reported a similar stake in asset manager Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) around the same time and the WSJ reported that Peltz likely wanted the two firms to combine.
  • Last November, Invesco added Peltz and two others to its board.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.