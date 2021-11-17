European Commission approves AbbVie's SKYRIZI for psoriatic arthritis in adults

Nov. 17, 2021 2:50 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments

Diagnosis psoriatic arthritis and clipboard on a desk.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces that the European Commission (EC) has approved SKYRIZI (risankizumab, 150 mg, subcutaneous injection at week 0, week 4 and every 12 weeks thereafter) alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX), for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults.
  • Marking the second indication for SKYRIZI, the Marketing Authorization will be valid in all member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Northern Ireland.
  • SKYRIZI received EC approval based on data from two Phase 3 clinical studies, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, in which SKYRIZI met the primary endpoint.
  • Risankizumab is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.
  • Recently, AbbVie reported that Rinvoq showed efficacy in psoriatic arthritis and axial involvement.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.