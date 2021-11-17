European Commission approves AbbVie's SKYRIZI for psoriatic arthritis in adults
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces that the European Commission (EC) has approved SKYRIZI (risankizumab, 150 mg, subcutaneous injection at week 0, week 4 and every 12 weeks thereafter) alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX), for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults.
- Marking the second indication for SKYRIZI, the Marketing Authorization will be valid in all member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Northern Ireland.
- SKYRIZI received EC approval based on data from two Phase 3 clinical studies, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, in which SKYRIZI met the primary endpoint.
- Risankizumab is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.
- Recently, AbbVie reported that Rinvoq showed efficacy in psoriatic arthritis and axial involvement.