Bilibili EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue; issues Q4 revenue guidance

Nov. 17, 2021 5:03 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.65 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of -$1.07 misses by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $808M (+61% Y/Y) beats by $2.91M.
  • Press Release
  • Average monthly active users reached 267.2 million, and mobile MAUs reached 249.9 million, representing increases of 35% and 36%, respectively, from the same period in 2020.
  • Average daily active users reached 72.1 million, a 35% increase from the same period in 2020.
  • Average monthly paying users reached 23.9 million, a 59% increase from the same period in 2020.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company currently expects net revenues to be between RMB5.7 billion and RMB5.8 billion vs. estimated growth of 50.91% Y/Y.
