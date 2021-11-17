Arrival to raise $200M in convertible senior notes offering; launches 25M shares follow-on offering
Nov. 17, 2021 6:57 AM ETArrival (ARVL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trades 14% down premarket after it plans to offer $200M in principal amount of green convertible senior notes due 2026.
- Initial purchasers granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30M additional principal amount of notes.
- The initial conversion rate, interest rate and other terms of the notes have not been finalized and will be determined at the time of pricing of the notes offering.
- The notes have been designated as green bonds and net proceeds to be used to finance or refinance new or existing eligible green projects and remaining for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Separately, ARVL is filing with SEC for a proposed follow-on public offering of 25M shares.
- Underwriters granted option to purchase up to 3.75M additional shares.
- All shares are being offered by Arrival.