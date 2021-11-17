Atea extends decline after Roche ended partnership for COVID-19 pill
Nov. 17, 2021 7:12 AM ETAtea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR)RHHBYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- With a loss of ~14.0% in early hours, Atea (NASDAQ:AVIR) continues to trade lower in reaction to the company’s post-close announcement on Wednesday that Swiss pharma giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is ending its partnership for the development of COVID-19 pill AT-527.
- Commenting on the news, William Blair analyst Tim Lugo argues that Atea’s (AVIR) R&D expenditure could double from the current level and cites that it had $839.7M in cash and equivalents at the end of Q3 2021. Lugo has an Outperform rating on the stock.
- Meanwhile, Roanna Ruiz from SVB Leerink, with a similar rating on the stock, notes that the development is “another blow to the Covid-19 story,” making the “road to AT-527 redemption” tougher than before.
- Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) decision comes at a time when Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are making progress towards the commercialization of their oral COVID-19 therapies.
- Yesterday, Pfizer (PFE) announced the regulatory submission to the FDA seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its experimental COVID-19 pill, PAXLOVID.
- Later this month, an expert panel from the FDA is set to decide on a potential regulatory nod for Merck’s (MRK) COVID-19 pill molnupiravir.