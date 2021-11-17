Target slips after strong sales tally does not include any boost from higher pricing
Nov. 17, 2021 7:23 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Target (NYSE:TGT) reports comparable sales increased 12.7% in Q3 on top of the 20.7% gain churned up last year. The tally beat the consensus expectation of +8.3%. Comparable sales were up 9.7% at stores during the quarter and were 29% higher for the digital business.
- The retailer points to continued strength in store sales, same-day digital fulfillment services and double-digit growth in all five of our core merchandising categories.
- Gross margin rate was 28.0% in Q3 vs. 30.6% last year. The gross margin rate reflected pressure from higher merchandise and freight costs, increased inventory shrink, and increased supply chain costs from increased compensation and headcount in TGT's distribution centers. Those pressures were partially offset by a slight benefit from favorable category mix. Operating income was up 3.9% to $2.0B.
- Looking ahead, Target (TGT) expects high-single digit to low-double digit growth in comparable sales vs. prior guidance for a high-single digit increase. TGT also continues to expect its full-year operating income margin rate will be 8% or higher.
- Shares of Target (TGT) are down 2.03% to $260.89 in premarket action. Investors may be sizing up the impact of Target's sales gains all coming from traffic and not pricing in an inflationary period.