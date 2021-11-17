GE JV awarded $4.5B engine deal from India's Akasa for Boeing MAX jets
Nov. 17, 2021 7:27 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE), SAFRYSAFRFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- India's Akasa Air says it selected CFM International's LEAP-1B turbofan engines to power its newly bought Boeing 737 MAX jets, in a deal valued at ~$4.5B.
- CFM International is a 50-50 joint venture between General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY).
- The LEAP-1B engine entered into service on the 737 MAX in 2017 and has since logged more than 2.5M engine flight hours.
- The agreement follows Akasa Air's new order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets, valued at nearly $9B at list prices.