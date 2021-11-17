Flutter Entertainment is defended by Jefferies with 60% upside called out
Nov. 17, 2021 7:33 AM ETFlutter Entertainment plc (PDYPY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jefferies sticks with a Buy rating on Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) even as debate over the bookmaking company continues.
- Analyst James Wheatcroft says Flutter's weak share price does not reflect the underlying performance of the business or the embedded value. Wheatcroft thinks the modest short-term regulatory and sports margin-related downgrades distract from the bigger picture of Flutter being a online market leader in the UK, Australia and the US. He thinks a basic sum-of-the-parts shows 60% upside to £200 for Flutter shares.
- Shares of Flutter Entertainment are down 0.67% in London trading.
