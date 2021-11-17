IHS Towers signed telecom tower acquisition sale and lease back agreement with MTN
Nov. 17, 2021 8:07 AM ETIHS Holding Limited (IHS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- IHS (NYSE:IHS) signed agreements to acquire 5,709 telecommunication towers in South Africa from Mobile Telephone Networks Proprietary, mobile telecommunications operator in South Africa.
- IHS Towers will also provide Power-as-a-Service (“PaaS”) to MTN at ~12.8K sites across South Africa, includes the acquired 5,709 sites.
- Cash consideration in the transaction is ZAR6.4B.
- The acquired assets as well as the provisions of PaaS across MTN's portfolio are expected to deliver revenue and adj. EBITDA of ~$220M and $80M, respectively, in the first full year of operations.
- Further growth is expected through a multi-year commitment for a portion of MTN’s new towers.
- IHS Towers will own 70% of the South African Towers business with the remaining 30% owned by a B-BBEE consortium.