IHS Towers signed telecom tower acquisition sale and lease back agreement with MTN

Nov. 17, 2021 8:07 AM ETIHS Holding Limited (IHS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • IHS (NYSE:IHS) signed agreements to acquire 5,709 telecommunication towers in South Africa from Mobile Telephone Networks Proprietary, mobile telecommunications operator in South Africa.
  • IHS Towers will also provide Power-as-a-Service (“PaaS”) to MTN at ~12.8K sites across South Africa, includes the acquired 5,709 sites.
  • Cash consideration in the transaction is ZAR6.4B.
  • The acquired assets as well as the provisions of PaaS across MTN's portfolio are expected to deliver revenue and adj. EBITDA of ~$220M and $80M, respectively, in the first full year of operations.
  • Further growth is expected through a multi-year commitment for a portion of MTN’s new towers.
  • IHS Towers will own 70% of the South African Towers business with the remaining 30% owned by a B-BBEE consortium.
