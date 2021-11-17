Endo wins U.S. funding to expand manufacturing capacity
Nov. 17, 2021 Endo International plc (ENDP)
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) is trading ~1.9% higher in the pre-market after the company announced that the U.S. government will fund a program to expand its fill-finish manufacturing capacity and capabilities in one of its production plants.
- According to a cooperative agreement with its subsidiary, Par Sterile Products, LLC, the U.S. government will fund $90M of the total program expenditure at $120M.
- Per the terms of the deal, a new sterile fill-finish manufacturing asset will be established at Par Sterile's Rochester, Michigan production plant.
- The agreement is part of U.S. national defense efforts for advanced pandemic preparation with the production of critical medicines.
- “…we are proud to partner with the U.S. government in its efforts to expand and accelerate domestic manufacturing in support of future pandemic preparedness," CEO, Blaise Coleman remarked.
- Endo (ENDP) shares gained recently following the company’s better than expected financials for Q3 2021.