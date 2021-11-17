Endo wins U.S. funding to expand manufacturing capacity

Nov. 17, 2021 8:09 AM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

American flag flying over government building in city, blue sky and clouds

Jon Rehg/iStock via Getty Images

  • Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) is trading ~1.9% higher in the pre-market after the company announced that the U.S. government will fund a program to expand its fill-finish manufacturing capacity and capabilities in one of its production plants.
  • According to a cooperative agreement with its subsidiary, Par Sterile Products, LLC, the U.S. government will fund $90M of the total program expenditure at $120M.
  • Per the terms of the deal, a new sterile fill-finish manufacturing asset will be established at Par Sterile's Rochester, Michigan production plant.
  • The agreement is part of U.S. national defense efforts for advanced pandemic preparation with the production of critical medicines.
  • “…we are proud to partner with the U.S. government in its efforts to expand and accelerate domestic manufacturing in support of future pandemic preparedness," CEO, Blaise Coleman remarked.
  • Endo (ENDP) shares gained recently following the company’s better than expected financials for Q3 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.