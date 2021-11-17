Coupons.com-owner Quotient targeted by activist Engaged Capital (update)
Nov. 17, 2021 8:15 AM ETQuotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Update 9:17am: Engaged confirms stake, letter.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT), the parent of Coupons.com, is said to be target by activist Engaged capital after the fund took a stake in the company.
- Engaged, run by Glenn Welling, owns a 6.5% stake in Quotient and sent a letter to the company's board about its issues with the share price and operations, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Engaged Capital confirmed in a press release that it sent a letter to Quotient (QUOT) and criticized the company for it's corporate governance.
- "This board must finally act decisively to change the company’s direction," Engaged wrote in the letter.
- "There are valuable assets in QUOT – assets that other peers and competitors would find highly attractive if the company is unable to drive profitable growth and the coard is finally open to other paths for value creation," Engaged added in the letter.
- Earlier this month, Quotient Technology plummets as management says Albertsons partnership will end.