Cedar Fair rallies after Deutsche Bank calls out 40% upside as best-in-class theme park stock

Nov. 17, 2021 8:17 AM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments

Roller coaster in the amusement park with the sunset background.

ekkawit998/iStock via Getty Images

  • Deutsche Bank starts off coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) with a Buy rating and calls the theme park stock a favorably positioned way for investors to gain exposure to a strong consumer.
  • The firm says it views FUN as a best in class operator and points to what it sees as a stable, experienced management team as a key point of differentiation in the theme park space.
  • "We also believe the company will return to providing a meaningful dividend yield by 2023, which would also give FUN another degree of separation compared to the peer group. A bit further out, we are intrigued by the possibilities around FUN's ability to capture a share of the e-sports market via a potential arena exclusively dedicated to e-sports on the site of the Cedar Point Sports Center. With attractive relative valuation, a bullish outlook for top-line trends heading into the 2022 season, and our view that there remains considerable room for growth on both admissions and in-park (ancillary) pricing."
  • DB lines up a price target of $66 on Cedar Fair (FUN) to rep more than 40% upside potential. Shares of FUN are up 1.33% in premarket action and are back over the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.