Cedar Fair rallies after Deutsche Bank calls out 40% upside as best-in-class theme park stock
Nov. 17, 2021 8:17 AM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Deutsche Bank starts off coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) with a Buy rating and calls the theme park stock a favorably positioned way for investors to gain exposure to a strong consumer.
- The firm says it views FUN as a best in class operator and points to what it sees as a stable, experienced management team as a key point of differentiation in the theme park space.
- "We also believe the company will return to providing a meaningful dividend yield by 2023, which would also give FUN another degree of separation compared to the peer group. A bit further out, we are intrigued by the possibilities around FUN's ability to capture a share of the e-sports market via a potential arena exclusively dedicated to e-sports on the site of the Cedar Point Sports Center. With attractive relative valuation, a bullish outlook for top-line trends heading into the 2022 season, and our view that there remains considerable room for growth on both admissions and in-park (ancillary) pricing."
- DB lines up a price target of $66 on Cedar Fair (FUN) to rep more than 40% upside potential. Shares of FUN are up 1.33% in premarket action and are back over the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.