Mirati Therapeutics submits IND application for MRTX1719 to treat MTAP-deleted cancers
Nov. 17, 2021 8:19 AM ETMirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA to evaluate its synthetic lethal PRMT5 inhibitor, MRTX1719, for the treatment of methylthioadenosine phosphoylase (MTAP)-deleted cancers.
- The Phase 1/2 clinical development strategy for MRTX1719 is designed to establish a Phase 2 dose and assess the safety, pharmacokinetics and initial clinical activity of MRTX1719 in patients with MTAP-deleted cancers.
- The Company expects to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Q1 2022, pending IND clearance from the FDA.