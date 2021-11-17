Mirati Therapeutics submits IND application for MRTX1719 to treat MTAP-deleted cancers

Nov. 17, 2021 8:19 AM ETMirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Cancer Outbreak

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA to evaluate its synthetic lethal PRMT5 inhibitor, MRTX1719, for the treatment of methylthioadenosine phosphoylase (MTAP)-deleted cancers.
  • The Phase 1/2 clinical development strategy for MRTX1719 is designed to establish a Phase 2 dose and assess the safety, pharmacokinetics and initial clinical activity of MRTX1719 in patients with MTAP-deleted cancers.
  • The Company expects to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Q1 2022, pending IND clearance from the FDA.
