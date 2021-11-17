Housing starts edged lower in October; permits gain
Nov. 17, 2021 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- October Housing Starts: -0.7% M/M to 1.520M vs. 1.587M expected and 1.530M prior (revised from 1.555M).
- On a Y/Y basis, housing starts increased 0.4%.
- Single-family housing starts in October were at rate of 1.039M, 3.9% lower than the revised September figure of 1.081M.
- Building permits: +4.0% to 1.650M vs. 1.630M expected and 1.586M prior (revised from 1.589M).
- On a Y/Y basis, building permits increased 3.4%.
- Single-family authorizations, at a rate of 1.069M, is 2.7% above September's revised number of 1.041M.
- Earlier, Mortgage applications fall as interest rates rebound