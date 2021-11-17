Housing starts edged lower in October; permits gain

Nov. 17, 2021 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

New Home Construction progress wood frame design landscaped sky

akurtz/iStock via Getty Images

  • October Housing Starts: -0.7% M/M to 1.520M vs. 1.587M expected and 1.530M prior (revised from 1.555M).
  • On a Y/Y basis, housing starts increased 0.4%.
  • Single-family housing starts in October were at rate of 1.039M, 3.9% lower than the revised September figure of 1.081M.
  • Building permits: +4.0% to 1.650M vs. 1.630M expected and 1.586M prior (revised from 1.589M).
  • On a Y/Y basis, building permits increased 3.4%.
  • Single-family authorizations, at a rate of 1.069M, is 2.7% above September's revised number of 1.041M.
  • Earlier, Mortgage applications fall as interest rates rebound
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.