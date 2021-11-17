Hot Stocks: TGT, DLO fall on earnings; LZB rises; PFE CFO retiring; VIR gets big order for COVID therapy

  • Earnings news remained a crucial driver in Wednesday's pre-market trading. Target (NYSE:TGT) provided a high-profile example, with the stock suffering a bout of profit-taking after the company announced better-than-expected financial figures.
  • Elsewhere, fintech dLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) lost ground after unveiling an EPS number that was below the consensus of market analysts.
  • Conservely, earnings news had the opposite impact on La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB), which rallied in the wake of a strong quarterly report.
  • In other news, Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) climbed on reports of a massive purchase of its COVID therapy. Meanwhile, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) ticked up before the bell after announcing its CFO's retirement.

Decliners

  • Target (TGT) dipped nearly 3% in pre-market action following the release of its quarterly results. The retailer beat expectations on both its top and bottom lines, but higher costs ate into margins.
  • TGT is also coming off of a 52-week high reached earlier this week, with some investors apparently booking profits after the recent run-up.
  • Earnings news also put pressure on dLocal (DLO), a fintech that helps e-retailers accept and make payments in emerging markets. DLO missed expectations on its EPS figure, despite revenue that more than doubled from last year and growth in adjusted EBITDA.
  • The stock dropped nearly 11% on the news.

Gainers

  • La-Z-Boy (LZB) rode its latest earnings report to a nearly 6% pre-market gain. The furniture maker reported a better-than-expected profit for its most recent quarter, bolstered by 25% revenue growth.
  • Meanwhile, Vir Biotechnology (VIR) jumped about 11% in pre-market action. The rally followed a Reuters report that the U.S. would buy $1B worth of a COVID antibody therapy offered by VIR and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK).
  • Elsewhere in the pharma sector, Pfizer (PFE) is losing one of its top executives. CFO Frank D’Amelio is retiring, with the company initiating an external search for a successor. Investors remained confident in the leadership team, however, with the stock edging up by nearly 1% in pre-market action.
