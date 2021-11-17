Rivian Automotive, DLocal, StoneCo among premarket losers' pack
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) -23% on Q3 earnings release.
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) -21% after secures $12M capital through equity raise.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) -15% after Roche ending collaboration with Atea on COVID-19 candidate.
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) -14% after raises $200M in convertible senior notes offering; launches 25M shares follow-on offering.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) -12% on Q3 earnings release.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) -11% on Q3 earnings release.
- Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) -11%.
- Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) -9% on Q3 earnings release.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) -9%.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) -7%.
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) -7%.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) -7% after posts mid-stage data for cystic fibrosis therapy.
- GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) -6%.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) -6%.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) -5% after raises $350M in green convertible senior notes offering.