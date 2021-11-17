Sea shares edge lower after cut to Neutral at BofA on slowing growth

Nov. 17, 2021 8:41 AM ETSea Limited (SE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor28 Comments

Back view of young gamer playing video games on computer

DeanDrobot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sea (NYSE:SE) stock slips 1.4% in pre-market trading after Bank of America analyst Sachin Salgaonkar downgrades the stock to a Neutral rating from a Buy.
  • Recall on Tuesday that shares of SE fell nearly 7% following worse-than-expected loss in Q3.
  • In addition, Sea (SE) kept gaming guidance unchanged, which implies slowing growth in Q4, Salgaonkar writes in a note to clients.
  • The analyst sees a balanced risk/reward for the stock; shares climb 85% Y/Y.
  • "We cut our gaming revenue estimates to factor in a slowdown and increase e-com losses as we factor increasing cash-burn," the analyst notes.
  • Lowers full-year 2022 loss per share estimate to $5.72 and 2023 to $4.45 per share.
  • "Consensus is yet to factor in rising losses in the medium term based on expansion into new markets in Europe/India."
  • The Neutral rating agrees the Neutral Quant Rating, with the best factor grade in Momentum and the worst in Valuation.
  • However, the Neutral rating diverges from the Very Bullish Wall Street Analyst Rating (18 Very Bullish, 7 Bullish).
  • Previously, (June 10) Sea got upgraded to Buy at BofA.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.