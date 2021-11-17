Sea shares edge lower after cut to Neutral at BofA on slowing growth
Nov. 17, 2021 8:41 AM ET By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Sea (NYSE:SE) stock slips 1.4% in pre-market trading after Bank of America analyst Sachin Salgaonkar downgrades the stock to a Neutral rating from a Buy.
- Recall on Tuesday that shares of SE fell nearly 7% following worse-than-expected loss in Q3.
- In addition, Sea (SE) kept gaming guidance unchanged, which implies slowing growth in Q4, Salgaonkar writes in a note to clients.
- The analyst sees a balanced risk/reward for the stock; shares climb 85% Y/Y.
- "We cut our gaming revenue estimates to factor in a slowdown and increase e-com losses as we factor increasing cash-burn," the analyst notes.
- Lowers full-year 2022 loss per share estimate to $5.72 and 2023 to $4.45 per share.
- "Consensus is yet to factor in rising losses in the medium term based on expansion into new markets in Europe/India."
- The Neutral rating agrees the Neutral Quant Rating, with the best factor grade in Momentum and the worst in Valuation.
- However, the Neutral rating diverges from the Very Bullish Wall Street Analyst Rating (18 Very Bullish, 7 Bullish).
- Previously, (June 10) Sea got upgraded to Buy at BofA.